Sound investments to grow member accounts

The Fiji National Provident Fund has indicated its intention to lobby the Government on increasing the contribution rate of its members into their superannuation fund.

The Fund fully supports the reinstatement of the 18 per cent contribution rate.

This was highlighted in its 2022 Annual Report.

Board Chair Daksesh Patel said they noted the Government pledge to gradually boost mandatory payment, which was achieved from January 01.

Patel also highlighted the Fund’s interest to pursue investments that would increase its yield and that would best suit its members.

“Our telecommunications industry saw a significant breakthrough the last financial year (2022), when we effectively entered the PNG market, the largest market in the Pacific. The Fund’s investments in PNG through ATH and Digitec PNG demonstrate our ongoing commitment to expand our regional telecommunications footprint.”

Patel said that during the pandemic, the telecommunications industry was a hive of activity and businesses remained unaffected.

Patel said since mobile connectivity played a crucial role for families during lockdowns.

He said FNPF is a business of investing in opportunities that align with our long-term plan for sustainability and growth while remaining responsive to the changing economic environment.

Patel added that all investment are made following extensive and rigorous due diligence processes.