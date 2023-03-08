Baravilala resigns from ATH board

Amalgamated Telecommunication Holdings (ATH) has announced the resignation of its Director Tupou’tuah Baravilala from its Board.

In a statement yesterday, ATH said her resignation will be effective immediately and thanked Baravilala for her service to the ATH Group.

The statement went on to highlight that the ATH Group grew significantly, expanding its operations across the Pacific.

The Board will soon be announcing Baravilala’s replacement.

Also, new appointments to the Board were recently made, with Daksesh Patel, chair of the Fiji National Provident Fund, Joe Taoi, founder of Freight Services (Fiji), and Attar Singh, general secretary of the Fiji Longshoremen and Staff Association, joining as new directors.

Former directors, Kalpana Lal, Taito Waqa, and Pravinesh Singh, have been acknowledged for their efforts by the Board.

Further announcements are expected to be made regarding the appointment of a new ATH board chairperson.