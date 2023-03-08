Nand to replace Bainimarama in Parliament

Sachida Nand will replace former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Parliament.

Nand, a former MP, was FijiFirst Party’s 30th best ranked candidate in the 2022 General Election.

He received 530 votes, which was 0.26 per cent of the total votes the party received.

Nand will become the fourth FijiFirst replacement in Parliament.

Alipate Tuicolo replaced former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Penione Ravunawa replaced Dr Mahendra Reddy while Virendra Lal, who replaces Rosy Akbar is expected to take his oath with Nand during the next sitting of Parliament which is scheduled from 27-31 March.