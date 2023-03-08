Samisoni is acting ATH chief executive

Telecommunications executive, George Samisoni has been appointed the acting chief executive of the Amalgamated Telecommunications Holdings Limited (ATH).

Samisoni replaces Juan Castellanos De Armasa who was acting in the role.

The new CEO is also the substantive CEO of Fiji’s International Telecommunications Limited (FINTEL), Suva.

Samisoni brings with him a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience in the fast-evolving telecommunications industry in Fiji, the region and internationally. He is a former President of the Pacific Island Telecommunications Association (PITA).

He holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Telecommunications Management from Coventry University, UK and for more than three decades has served in various roles in systems engineering, network operations, commercial, sales and business development, including corporate management and leadership.

Before being CEO for FINTEL for the last eight years, Samisoni was the Manager of Commercial and Business Development and former Network Operations Manager overseeing the company’s Network Operations Centre at Vatuwaqa, which houses Fiji’s International Gateway Exchanges for Telephone, Data and Internet as well as the Southern Cross Cable Terminal, and the Satellite Earth Station.