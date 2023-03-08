Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Seruiratu to take up Opposition Leader’s post

The FijiFirst Party will nominate Inia Seruiratu to take up Opposition Leader position in the next sitting of Parliament.

This will be done after the suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama resigned from Parliament today.

However, Bainimarama said his work as leader of the FijiFirst Party together with the General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will guide the Opposition MPs, so they can continue to fight inside Parliament while they engage more actively outside Parliament with party supporters.

“I want to assure all our supporters and all Fijians that you will be seeing more of me on the ground as I engage with you to listen to your needs, wants and concerns.”

Bainimarama added that he is personally concerned about the increase in the casual reference to racism, bigotry and statements of discrimination on social media.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
