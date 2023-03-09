Thursday, March 9, 2023
Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to be installed as Vunivalu of Bau

Over 1000 guests of all races are expected to be on Bau Island tomorrow to celebrate and mark the installation of Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau as the Vunivalu of Bau and the Vanua of Kubuna.

It is expected that The President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Government Minister’s, Members of Parliament, representatives from the public and private sector, representatives from foreign governments, dignitaries, royalties, people who hold traditional ties to the vanua, families, friends and the public to turn up to Bau to witness this ones in a life-time event.

Spokesperson for the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba or Traditional herald Jack Komaitai said it has been 34 years since the death of the late Vunivalu Ratu Sir George Seru Cakobau, that the Vanua of Bau has been without its Chief.

Komaitai said Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau will be installed tomorrow as the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu Na Tui Kaba.

“There will be a church service at 10am tomorrow, followed by a Fijian ceremony, marking the installation of the Vunivalu. There is also a yaqona ceremony and a presentation of a kamunaga or tabua (whales tooth) from the Yavusa i Ratu, showing their support towards the newly installed High Chief of Bau Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau.”

Komaitai said this is not only a celebration for the Vanua of Bau or Kubuna, but a celebration for the whole of Fiji.

“This has been forthcoming, which is a great thing indeed, and we are all looking forward to this grand occasion. A time of celebration, rejoicing and frankly something of a life-time event,” Komaitai added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
