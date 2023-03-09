Thursday, March 9, 2023
Bainimarama, Qiliho at CID for further questioning

FijiFirst Leader and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho have been taken in again for questioning at the Criminal Investigations Department in Toorak, Suva.

This has been confirmed by Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci.

Raikaci said the earlier interview was suspended, whereby the file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

“The continuation of the questioning is in accordance with the processes to be undertaken before the investigation is finalized,” Raikaci said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
