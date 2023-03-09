Thursday, March 9, 2023
Kava is most lucrative export market at $41.9m

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna speaks during the opening of 7th Pacific Regional Conference on Disability at Tanoa International Hotel. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Fiji exported $41.9m kava in 2021 and is one of the largest agricultural exports in the country.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna who said that kava is a significant commodity in the Pacific, as it carries important value for the region, culturally, socially and economically.

Speaking at a side event for Pacific Kava, Tubuna said today the interest of Kava is not exclusive to people and there has been a transition over the past few decades, where the plant has become a growing export commodity.

The Assistant Minister also highlighted that the recent achievements of exports to Australia is a testament to the great work conducted by the various sectors in boosting the recognition of kava as a mainstay commodity.

“As of September last year, 114 Fiji exporters have registered and have accessed permits to the Australian market,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
