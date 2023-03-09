Thursday, March 9, 2023
Police request information, after hit and run

The Fiji Police is pleading for information from members of the public and to call Crimes Stoppers on 919 after a man believed to be in his 20s was found lying motionless this morning from a suspected hit and run road accident.

Police said the body was found along the Nawanawa Road in Nadera, believed to have been a victim of an alleged hit-and-run accident.

The incident occurred early this morning.

“The victim is yet to be identified, and we request information from members of the public who may have a young male relative who is missing from home to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or the Southern Division Police Command Centre on 9905 529,” the statement said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
