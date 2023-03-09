Police request information, after hit and run

The Fiji Police is pleading for information from members of the public and to call Crimes Stoppers on 919 after a man believed to be in his 20s was found lying motionless this morning from a suspected hit and run road accident.

Police said the body was found along the Nawanawa Road in Nadera, believed to have been a victim of an alleged hit-and-run accident.

The incident occurred early this morning.

“The victim is yet to be identified, and we request information from members of the public who may have a young male relative who is missing from home to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or the Southern Division Police Command Centre on 9905 529,” the statement said.