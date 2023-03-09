Prudent management of govt finance is needed: Biman

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, in his meeting with the International Monetary Fund, has indicated that the Coalition Government needs to re-balance its expenditure with its revenue.

Prof Prasad highlighted this in his meeting with the IMF Division Chief for Pacific Islands, Asia and Pacific Department, Marshall Mills and the IMF Mission Team at the Ro Lalabalavu House this morning.

Prof Prasad also emphasized the appointment of the 2023 Fiscal Review Committee, which is tasked to examine the overall setting of the Government’s fiscal policy and make recommendations on how the Government can rebalance its revenue and spending, find avenues for economic growth and ensure that the Government can fiscally sustain itself over the next decade.

Discussions also centered around the IMF works in the region, especially Fiji, on expenditure, revenue and tax policies.