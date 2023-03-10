Police assures safety amidst Bainimarama, Qiliho charges

The Fiji Police Force wants to reassure the public that there is no reason to be concerned about public safety following the laying of formal charges against the former Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho last night.

Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said the latest developments have not warranted the need to panic as the security landscape remains calm and manageable.

Driu reiterated the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Honourable Pio Tikoduadua’s statement in that no one should be apprehensive about the security of our nation, as police have everything under control, and we urge everyone to go about their business as usual.