Friday, March 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vunivalu

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been installed as the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba.

Hundreds turned out to the chiefly island to witness the event.

The traditional installation was done by Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua.

The Gonesau of Nabukadra escorted Ratu Epenisa from his chiefly residence Mataiwelagi to the front grounds of the Vatanitawake where the traditional ceremony was held.

Speaking after the installation, Ratu Epenisa thanked his family and the people of Bau for the support over the last 33 years.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language, he said that a big burden has been placed on his shoulders, one that he will have to bear by himself.

“This is a very lonely place, but I trust that I have the support of my family, my people and the vanua o Kubuna.

“My home is open to everyone, if you find yourself in a troubling situation, do not hesitate to come and talk about it, we will figure something out,” Ratu Epenisa said.

He added that he is ready to serve the people of Bau, including the Kubuna confederacy.

Present at the event were the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Cabinet Ministers, heads of Government Departments, heads of Missions, dignitaries, royalties, families and friends who turned up to Bau island.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Ma...

American actor and pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to feature in s...
Rugby

Phone call hooks Wiliame

A phone call from Warriors Head Coach Andrew Webster was enough to ...
Football

Leewai wants Lions to be fast and o...

Labasa coach Johan Leewai says they need to play fast and organised...
News

Strict bail for Bainimarama and Qil...

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jonas collaborates with King in ...

Entertainment
American a...

Phone call hooks Wiliame

Rugby
A phone ca...

Leewai wants Lions to be fast an...

Football
Labasa coa...

Strict bail for Bainimarama and ...

News
Former Pri...

Tuiloa’s term expires, rem...

Rugby
Interim Ch...

Injured Cokanasiga out for three...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Mentorship program for women jou...

News
Women in M...

West Papua on MSG agenda: Kamika...

News
Acting Pri...

Debt, migration of workers a cha...

News
Minister f...

Forensic fire training for Fijia...

News
A two week...

FNPF appoints two new directors

Business
Two new di...

EIB opens regional office in Suv...

Business
The Europe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Maan Meri Jaan’