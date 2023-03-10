Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vunivalu

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been installed as the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba.

Hundreds turned out to the chiefly island to witness the event.

The traditional installation was done by Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua.

The Gonesau of Nabukadra escorted Ratu Epenisa from his chiefly residence Mataiwelagi to the front grounds of the Vatanitawake where the traditional ceremony was held.

Speaking after the installation, Ratu Epenisa thanked his family and the people of Bau for the support over the last 33 years.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language, he said that a big burden has been placed on his shoulders, one that he will have to bear by himself.

“This is a very lonely place, but I trust that I have the support of my family, my people and the vanua o Kubuna.

“My home is open to everyone, if you find yourself in a troubling situation, do not hesitate to come and talk about it, we will figure something out,” Ratu Epenisa said.

He added that he is ready to serve the people of Bau, including the Kubuna confederacy.

Present at the event were the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Cabinet Ministers, heads of Government Departments, heads of Missions, dignitaries, royalties, families and friends who turned up to Bau island.