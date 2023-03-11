Chew stresses importance of humility

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has stressed the importance of humility in a profession where challenges are constantly evolving.

While addressing senior officers of the Fiji Police Force in an operational review meeting which was chaired by the Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu, Chew said, “Once you know your purpose, you’ll be able to guide yourself and those under your command. I always believe in leading by example, in the workforce, at home or in life in general, do what is ethical and legal and you will be able to lead those under your command to achieve the purpose of whey we exist and that is to serve.”

“There are challenges within and this is where we as leaders need to seriously examine why this is happening, and reflect on our leadership and how we can improve things. Do not shoulder all the responsibility, and learn to share and ask for help, because we are all still learning.”

The meeting was attended by Operations Directors and Divisional Police Commanders where they reviewed the operations for the first two months and also worked on their submission for the Fiji Police Annual budget.

The Acting Commissioner thanked the Operational Commanders for leading the officers on the frontline who have been loyal and committed to their oath of service.