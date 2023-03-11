Saturday, March 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Chew stresses importance of humility

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has stressed the importance of humility in a profession where challenges are constantly evolving.

While addressing senior officers of the Fiji Police Force in an operational review meeting which was chaired by the Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu, Chew said, “Once you know your purpose, you’ll be able to guide yourself and those under your command. I always believe in leading by example, in the workforce, at home or in life in general, do what is ethical and legal and you will be able to lead those under your command to achieve the purpose of whey we exist and that is to serve.”

“There are challenges within and this is where we as leaders need to seriously examine why this is happening, and reflect on our leadership and how we can improve things. Do not shoulder all the responsibility, and learn to share and ask for help, because we are all still learning.”

The meeting was attended by Operations Directors and Divisional Police Commanders where they reviewed the operations for the first two months and also worked on their submission for the Fiji Police Annual budget.

The Acting Commissioner thanked the Operational Commanders for leading the officers on the frontline who have been loyal and committed to their oath of service.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua snatches late historic win at ...

Debutant Kemu Valetini's penalty right at the death saw the Swire S...
News

Tikoduadua responds to Naupoto̵...

Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua has res...
Sports

10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL

A 10-man Nadi outfit overcame Labasa 1-0 in Round 3 of the Digicel ...
Rugby

Dawai scores in Highlanders’ ...

Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai scored the lone try for the Highlande...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua snatches late historic win ...

Rugby
Debutant K...

Tikoduadua responds to Naupoto&#...

News
Minister f...

10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL...

Sports
A 10-man N...

Dawai scores in Highlanders̵...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Sivo scores doube in Eels narrow...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

EIB to invest in hydropower proj...

News
As the Eur...

Popular News

10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL...

Sports
A 10-man N...

Uluinisau stars as Fijiana finis...

Rugby
Nadroga sp...

Fiji pooled with Vancouver 7s ch...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

Power of one vote mattered: Rabu...

News
Prime Mini...

Police yet to identify fatal acc...

News
The Fiji P...

Fiji U15 extended squad named

Sports
Fiji U15 H...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua snatches late historic win at home