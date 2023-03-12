Sunday, March 12, 2023
18 lives lost to accidents so far

Eighteen lives have already been lost this year due to motor vehicle accidents.

Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu said a number of victims were pedestrians, some who were heavily intoxicated, and a number due to the inconsiderate behaviour of drivers who continue to speed and driver fatigue.

A/ACP Driu is again calling on everyone’s support in complying with road safety regulations.

“Yes, drivers have their part to play, but so do pedestrians. Attitudes must change if we are to avoid accidents and fatalities and understand that advisories issued and the laws in place are there for everyone’s safety.”

“Please adhere and comply with road rules whether you are a driver or pedestrian. Report bad road behaviour including that of police drivers and we will take the necessary disciplinary measures if any Police officer is not complying as we are expected to be leading by example.”

A/ACP Driu also called on passengers travelling public service vehicles to speak up or report bad driving behaviour.

“Let’s work together to make our roads safe.”

Meanwhile the road death toll stood at 3 for the same period last year.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
