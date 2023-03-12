Sunday, March 12, 2023
Aust Police to assist TCU expand its footprints

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is keen to assist the Fiji Transnational Crime Unit (TCU) expand its footprints in the country.

The show of support was relayed to the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew during a meeting between the Australian Federal Police Senior Liaison Officer (Pacific) Detective Superintendent of Police Adrian Morton and Detective Jodie Hurley earlier this week.

SP Morton said the AFP values its partnership and association with Fiji’s TCU under the Pacific Transnational Crime Network (PTCN), a working partnership that has for more than two decades resulted in successful transnational operations in the region.

The PTCN is a mandated program of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police (PICP) and PICP Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

The Fiji TCU is one of the 28 TCUs in 20 member nations across the Pacific regions, and supports regional efforts of identifying and targeting transnational crime and the sharing of information with the regional PTCN.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
