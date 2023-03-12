EIB teams up with ADB for water projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has teamed up with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Green Climate Fund to finance a water and wastewater project in Fiji.

This includes the construction of a new water treatment plant in Viria and an upgrade of existing wastewater treatment facilities.

Representatives of the EIB and ADB, along with the management of the Water Authority of Fiji and the Minister for Public Works, Communications, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau undertook a tour of the ongoing construction works in Viria to see firsthand how the project is progressing.

When completed, the new 40-megaliter Viria Water Treatment Plant will improve and expand water networks in Fiji.