Lead by example, Lutunauga urges Sergeants

Chief of Planning, Research and Doctrine (CPRD) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aporosa Lutunauga has urged Sergeants in the Fiji Police Force to lead by example as officers often look up to them for motivation and guidance.

Whilst speaking to 39 officers that completed their Sergeant Qualifying Course, ACP Lutunauga said the Fiji Police Force is aligning itself with the direction given by the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua and that it should uphold and work according only to the rule of law.

“Most of you are middle managers in your respective Units or Formations, so many of your officers will look up to you and will follow your example. They will see how you perform and take their cue from how you lead,” he said.

“You hold a critical position in your respective positions and how you carry out your role will determine the rise and fall your Units or Formations performance.”

ACP Lutunauga said after completing the​ ​​course, opportunities have opened up for promotion.

“Make use of the opportunity to progress and take up leadership positions,” he said.

The officers had undergone the 4-week qualifying course at the Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) training room in Nasinu.

Meanwhile, three participants received Excellence Awards for the course.

Sergeant Timaima Vatubua of Eastern Division Internal Affairs Unit scored the 3rd highest aggregate marks, Acting Sergeant Ana Bola Vere of CID Headquarters Cyber Crime Unit scored the 2nd highest and Acting Sergeant Allan Nair of Nadi Border Police Unit scored the highest aggregate marks.