VRI capabilities boosted at Ba Police Station

A Video Recording Interview (VRI) room has been established at the Ba Police Station under the Fiji Police Partnership Programme supported by the New Zealand Government.

The expansion of the VRI investigative capabilities was made possible under the Fiji Police Partnership Programme (FPPP) supported and funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade with technical assistance provided by the New Zealand Police and UUNDP Pacific Office in Fiji under the Fiji Police Force Support Project (FPFSP).

This project is in line with the organisation’s efforts of being a more transparent, accountable and effective Police force.

The equipment was handed over to the Officer in Charge of Ba District Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Riyaz by FPPP New Zealand Police Senior Advisors Michele Gillespie and David Sanday in the presence of Deputy Director CID Support Acting Superintendent of Police Parmesh Ram.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
