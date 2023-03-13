Monday, March 13, 2023
Debt reduced, SODELPA forges ahead

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is realigning its strategies and preparatory works for the 2026 General Election have already begun.

Party Treasurer Joe Gonewai in a press conference today assured supporters that SODELPA is getting its house in order and the first order of business is trying to stay afloat and is repaying creditors the outstanding debt.

Gonewai said that the Party’s credit had accumulated to $200,000, which it has been able to get down to $120,000 today.

“It’s getting lower and lower, as the Party move forward to clear the debt by June. We are moving away from the red radar to the green.”

“The first thing is that we will pay all our outstanding debt, in the short time. We are assuring our creditors that we are going to pay them,” he said.

Gonewai indicated that the SODELPA secretariat is looking at a more robust team to lead the party.

“We hope to reset the Party. People who are very  passionate and endeavour to move the Party forward will be added.”

Last year, the Fijian Teachers Association had put up padlocks on the gates of SODELPA HQ, due to the fact that they owed $8,400 of rent, which had accumulated from September 2022.

General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga said FTA had decided to lock the office, because SODELPA had owed the Fijian Teachers Association so much.

Manumanunitoga said it had begun to affect FTA’s finances as well.

“The General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru at that time, he did not pay any attention to that. He did not respond or call, so we thought of taking action.”

“But we are also mindful that the Secretariat had to function as a branch of Government, so we had come up with a payment plan. Our decision was purely based on finances,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
