Expect water supply disruptions: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji says people living in parts of Nausori, Nasinu, Tamavua and Colo-i-Suva can expect low pressure, intermittent, and no water supply.

WAF in a statement said this is due to a fault in one of the five raw water pumps at Waila Water Treatment Plant which is affecting production.

To minimize the impact of this fault on service delivery as much as possible, valve operations will be carried out to maintain reservoir levels and people may experience low pressure, intermittent, and no water supply during this period.

People are requested to store water to address water supply needs when the water supply is disrupted.

The affected areas are elevated areas at Nakasi, Davuilevu, Makoi, Nepani, Navosai, Narere, Koronivia Road, Upper Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Lomalagi, Vula, Poorva, Sabera, Peela, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham (Valley Drive), Sulua St, Duvula, Nawanawa, Valelevu, Yasiyasi Road, PRB, Vasant Lal, Bryce, Tulele, Kaloa, Lower Caubati, Kinoya, Caubati, Manohan, Centre Point, Laucala, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya Road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Fletcher, Mukta Ben, high elevated areas of Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, McGregor Road, Domain Road, Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese, Amy Street, Johnson Street, Spring Street, High Street, Stewart Street, Brown Street, Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch St, Princes Road, Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement, Coloisuva – Naisogo, Colo-I-Suva Crest Chicken, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

The Water Authority has not directly indicated as to when supply of water would be normalized.