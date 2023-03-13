Monday, March 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Expect water supply disruptions: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji says people living in parts of Nausori, Nasinu, Tamavua and Colo-i-Suva can expect low pressure, intermittent, and no water supply.

WAF in a statement said this is due to a fault in one of the five raw water pumps at Waila Water Treatment Plant which is affecting production.

To minimize the impact of this fault on service delivery as much as possible, valve operations will be carried out to maintain reservoir levels and people may experience low pressure, intermittent, and no water supply during this period.

People are requested to store water to address water supply needs when the water supply is disrupted.

The affected areas are elevated areas at Nakasi, Davuilevu, Makoi, Nepani, Navosai, Narere, Koronivia Road, Upper Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Lomalagi, Vula, Poorva, Sabera, Peela, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham (Valley Drive), Sulua St, Duvula, Nawanawa, Valelevu, Yasiyasi Road, PRB, Vasant Lal, Bryce, Tulele, Kaloa, Lower Caubati, Kinoya, Caubati, Manohan, Centre Point, Laucala, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya Road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Fletcher, Mukta Ben, high elevated areas of Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, McGregor Road, Domain Road, Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese, Amy Street, Johnson Street, Spring Street, High Street, Stewart Street, Brown Street, Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch St, Princes Road, Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement, Coloisuva – Naisogo, Colo-I-Suva Crest Chicken, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

The Water Authority has not directly indicated as to when supply of water would be normalized.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Lepto cases spike in Northern Divis...

There has been a surge in leptospirosis cases in the provinces of M...
Business

Business leaders to embark on NZ tr...

A delegation of more than 50 Fijian business leaders and Government...
News

Debt reduced, SODELPA forges ahead

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is realigning its str...
News

Fiji willing to enhance China relat...

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji is looking t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lepto cases spike in Northern Di...

News
There has ...

Business leaders to embark on NZ...

Business
A delegati...

Debt reduced, SODELPA forges ahe...

News
The Social...

Fiji willing to enhance China re...

News
Minister f...

Fiji to participate in Commonwea...

Rugby
Fiji 7s bo...

DFPL to go on 2 weeks break

Football
Fiji Footb...

Popular News

Nadi looks for redemption agains...

Football
Nadi aims ...

Recent appointments are question...

News
Opposition...

Fijian duo ready for Drua clash

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Significance of Holi is greater ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Police probe brutally claims on ...

News
The Acting...

Players don’t get what the...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Lepto cases spike in Northern Division