Fiji willing to enhance China relationship

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji is looking to further enhance its tourism and agricultural sector relations with the Peoples Republic of China.

He made this comment during his meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, His Excellency Zhou Jian today in Suva.

Prof Prasad said moving forward, the People’s Coalition Government is also willing to enhance, learn and commit to working closely with China.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou reaffirmed the Chinese Government’s commitment in addressing common challenges and exploring opportunities for resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.