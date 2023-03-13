Lepto cases spike in Northern Division

There has been a surge in leptospirosis cases in the provinces of Macuata and Bua in the Northern Division.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recorded 171 cases between January 1st and February 26th.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said that within a span of one week from 27 February, an additional 50 cases have been recorded.

Dr Fong also noted a significant number of admissions for severe disease, which is a concern given that early detection and treatment can prevent this.

He said fifty-five percent of the total cases are males.

However, the Ministry is vigorously carrying out awareness and advocacy campaign on the importance of adhering to leptospirosis preventative measures in the division.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals and is spread through the urine of infected animals, which can contaminate water or moist soil for weeks to months.

Infection of humans and animals occurs through contact with this infected urine, or contaminated water, or contaminated soil.

Fijians have been urged to avoid touching fresh water or soil that may be contaminated with animal urine.

The Ministry is also urging Fijians to visit their nearest health facility if they have any sign or symptoms such as high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice and abdominal pain.