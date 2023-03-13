Monday, March 13, 2023
Minister can only issue policy directions: Naupoto

Opposition spokesperson on Home Affairs, Viliame Naupoto says the Minister Responsible for Police, Pio Tikoduadua can only issue general policy directions to the Commissioner of Police and cannot directly interfere in the operations.

Naupoto in a statement said this provision is in the 2013 Constitution.

“He should not be expressing his views to tactical commanders on the ground because, as I mentioned in my statement, that is breaking the chain of command.”

“Tikoduadua’s place in that chain of command is above the Commissioner when he issues general policy directions.”

“It is as clear as day, and no amount of flowery language can cover up his mistake,” Naupoto said.

Naupoto added that Tikoduadua should be humble enough to admit his mistake rather than taking a defensive approach and, at the very least, ensure it does not happen again.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
