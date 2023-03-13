SODELPA GS Duru removed, says Jale

Lenaitasi Duru is no longer the General Secretary of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

Vice President Anare Jale confirmed in a press conference today.

Jale said that Duru allegedly misappropriated $26,000 of the Parliamentary Grant allocated to the SODELPA Secretariat for the day to day running of its affairs.

Jale said the amount was the allocation given for the six months since it was dispersed from the end of December.

He said this is a now a Police matter.

“We need to appoint the right General Secretary here with the Secretariat, a good leader who knows what to do. The right person who can administer the function of the office and will be able to look after the finances of the Party.”

“Also, to help the treasurer be able to also look after the finances of the Party.”

Jale said they will soon be making a recommendation to the Management Board in their next meeting.

“The Management Board will decide the right leader, the right General Secretary, with the right attributes to take the Party forward.”

He said officials in the Secretariat needed to do their oversight role better, which was not being practised properly in the past.

Jale said that the President has a pivotal role to play in the office.

He said the role needs a person with experience, the right qualifications; the right attributes to be able to see the smooth running of the office.

“Without the right people in these executive positions of the Party, these things will continue to happen,” Jale added.