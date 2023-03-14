Aim is to make sugar industry viable: Singh

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says that his main objective is to make Fiji’s sugar industry a viable and profitable industry.

He made this comment during his tour of Bucaisau sector, Labasa & Vunimoli, and Waiqele sector last week.

Singh said he is adamant to encourage and motivate cane farmers to make money and Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited (FSC) to make a profit.

“A Labasa mill is to be established to become a refinery mill, supplying the local market and overseas market with white sugar.”

He indicated that a small packaging plant will be built in Labasa to bring control to sugar prices in the Labasa market.

Singh also addressed the issue of drainage for farmers in order to allow cane farmers to continue with cane production.

“Incentives are to cane farmers to encourage them to increase their cane yield and production. The sugar industry is to become mechanized in the next few years to address the rising issues affecting the industry,” he added.