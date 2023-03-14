Full independence given to Panapasa: Turaga

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says full independence has been given to the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service to exercise her own discretion without constant oversight.

In a press conference, Turaga praised Acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa, who he said is an experienced careered civil servant who had risen up the ranks since she first passed-out as a cadet.

Turaga said her current acting appointment is a testament of her capabilities in a very strenuous working environment.

The Attorney-General also highlighted that they are formalising the resignation of the suspended Prison’s Commissioner, Commodore Francis Kean.

“We will be soon advertising the positions of the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service.”

Turaga toured the Correction’s facility in Korovou yesterday and added that it was an eye-opener for him to see officers that work in the environment that they are in.