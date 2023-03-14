Maintain high standards, RFMF personnel reminded

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) continues to emphasise to officers on the need to be effective and to maintain the highest standards of the organisation.

Chief Staff Officer Lieutenant-Colonel (Lt-Col) Aseri Rokoura made these comments at the closing of the pre-deployment training (PDT) for the United Nations Disengagement Observers Force (UNDOF) peacekeeping mission in Nadi.

Speaking to the 164 personnel, Lt-Col Rokoura indicated that everyone must be aware of Fiji’s position on peacekeeping and refrain from tarnishing the RFMF’s reputation through illegal or unlawful activities. Lt-Col Rokoura also reminded the troops of the importance of being professional and adhering to the rules and regulations set out by the host country and the UN.

He also stressed the importance of understanding the UNDOF goals, as they were critical in all aspects of operations at the Golan Heights. He also urged all male personnel to protect and respect female personnel and to always strive for excellence in all that they do.

Lt-Col Rokoura was also the Commanding-Officer of Taskforce Daimani Rua, which was deployed for the Golan Heights UNDOF mission from 2021 to 2022.