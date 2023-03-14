Tuesday, March 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Maintain high standards, RFMF personnel reminded

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) continues to emphasise to officers on the need to be effective and to maintain the highest standards of the organisation.

Chief Staff Officer Lieutenant-Colonel (Lt-Col) Aseri Rokoura made these comments at the closing of the pre-deployment training (PDT) for the United Nations Disengagement Observers Force (UNDOF) peacekeeping mission in Nadi.

Speaking to the 164 personnel, Lt-Col Rokoura indicated that everyone must be aware of Fiji’s position on peacekeeping and refrain from tarnishing the RFMF’s reputation through illegal or unlawful activities. Lt-Col Rokoura also reminded the troops of the importance of being professional and adhering to the rules and regulations set out by the host country and the UN.

He also stressed the importance of understanding the UNDOF goals, as they were critical in all aspects of operations at the Golan Heights. He also urged all male personnel to protect and respect female personnel and to always strive for excellence in all that they do.

Lt-Col Rokoura was also the Commanding-Officer of Taskforce Daimani Rua, which was deployed for the Golan Heights UNDOF mission from 2021 to 2022.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s

The Fiji 7s team will miss the services of lanky forward Jeremaia M...
Rugby

Silktails ready for RMC season star...

The Kaiviti Silktails will begin its Ron Massey Cup campaign this w...
News

Gitali flies Fiji flag in internati...

18-year-old Gitali Ram is carrying Fiji’s hopes at the 2023 Face of...
News

NZ reaffirms close relationship wit...

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will hold bilateral meetings...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Silktails ready for RMC season s...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Gitali flies Fiji flag in intern...

News
18-year-ol...

NZ reaffirms close relationship ...

News
Foreign Af...

Reforms crucial, policies being ...

News
Attorney-G...

Kean has not been charged yet

News
The former...

Popular News

Navua is no easy feat : Singh

Football
Champions ...

Chew stresses importance of humi...

News
Acting Com...

Quad Training Series to be held ...

Netball
Netball Fi...

DFPL to go on 2 weeks break

Football
Fiji Footb...

Carter becomes the first Black w...

Entertainment
Costume de...

NZ reaffirms close relationship ...

News
Foreign Af...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s