Nata, Qalirea and Toga appointed as TLTB directors

Solomone Nata, Ratu Jese Qalirea and Emosi Toga have been appointed as the new directors of the Taukei Land Trust Board.

In making the appointments, Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said the three new appointees bring a wealth of land management and commercial experience, strategic planning, valuation, and leadership to the Board that will assist TLTB in its new business direction.

Vasu said the TLTB Board is fortunate to have access to the services of three new appointees and looks forward to working with them in lifting the standards of service delivery of the Board to the landowners and its stakeholders.

The three replace Isikeli Tikoduadua, Lawrence Tikaram, and Wainikiti Bogidrau, whose term on the Board have expired.

Vasu had acknowledged them for their commitment and service during their term in office.