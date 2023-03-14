NZ reaffirms close relationship with Fiji

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will hold bilateral meetings with Fiji this week.

The visit will be her first to Fiji since the election of the new coalition Government led by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka.

The visit will be an opportunity to meet kanohi ki te kanohi with Government leaders and reaffirm the close links that already exist between Fiji and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is a committed partner for Fiji and I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Rabuka and senior Ministers to discuss areas of mutual interest for both countries.”

“Our focus will be on how Aotearoa New Zealand can support Fiji’s priorities under our Duavata Partnership, and how we can continue to work together to address issues facing our region.”

“We have strong links with Fiji through trade and regional security, and deep community connections through the Fijian communities who have made Aotearoa New Zealand their home,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Following Fiji’s successful hosting of the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat last month, and the positive progress made in strengthening regional unity, this visit will be an opportunity to further discuss shared regional priorities.

“A clear demonstration of our friendship is Fiji’s rapid deployment of military and emergency personnel to support the response to Cyclone Gabrielle. In times of crisis we can rely on each other — as Pacific whanau — to stand shoulder-to-shoulder, meeting any challenge.”