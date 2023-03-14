Tuesday, March 14, 2023
SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpaid for 10 weeks

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has not paid two staff of its Parliamentary Office for the last 10 weeks.

Confirming this, Party Vice President Anare Jale said Parliament had disbursed a grant of $26,000 in January to SODELPA to run its Parliamentary office expenses for the next six months.

“The money was paid to us, to pay for the salary of our staff in Parliament and the operational costs of that office. Our two staff have not been paid till now. The money is no longer there, the $26,000.”

He indicated that the matter is being dealt with by the Party treasurer, Jone Gonewai.

Jale said that the General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru had re-allocated the funds to pay for expenses that the Party had incurred.

“It was used by the General Secretary. Now we are relooking at our books while at the same time doing our investigations. Clearing our books and we are complying with the law.

Meanwhile, Gonewai said that in the near future, they will lodge their audited books with the proper authorities for transparency and accountability processes.

“This is also to allow for the new General Secretary, who ever is appointed to start off with a clean slate,” Gonewai said.

FijiLive has reached out to the Duru who is in the United States, for a response.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
