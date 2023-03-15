Community support crucial to counter drug trade

Growing community support in curbing the illicit drug trade has led to the discovery of more marijuana farms in the country, says Chief Operations Officer, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu.

He made the comment following the discovery of marijuana farms in the interior of Lovu Village in Gau.

A/ACP Driu said Police officers from the Eastern Division task force, Criminal Investigations Department, K9 and Officers based at the Qarani Community Post with the help of youths from Nawaikama and Lovu Village searched the interior of the Lovu Hills where five farms were discovered.

“More than 2,000 plants believed to be marijuana, harvested, and ready for transportation were seized. The suspects have been identified and are expected to be arrested soon.”

Also, along the Kadavu Koro terrain in Naceva, more than 2,000 plants believed to be marijuana were seized on Monday

The plants ranging from 10 cm to close to 3mtrs were uprooted from the farm and the owner is yet to be identified as investigations continue.

A/ACP Driu said the show of support is encouraging and reflects positively on Duavata Community Policing efforts.

“We are grateful for the show of support and the active participation of members of our community creating constructive partnerships where the results have been positive with the discovery of these farms.”

Similar drug operations continue throughout the country, focusing on both green and white drugs.