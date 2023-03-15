Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Fiji to support recovery efforts in Vanuatu

The Fiji Government is sending a team of medical and engineers experts to support Vanuatu in its ongoing recovery efforts towards Tropical Cyclone Judy and Kevin.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said 38 RFMF personnel including engineers and medical experts, 12 members of the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance (FEMAT) and 5 NDMO officials are part of the Fijian delegation.

“Food rations and water is also part of Fiji’s support package, with the severe damage to farms and fresh water sources in Vanuatu.”

He said Fiji is being complemented by the Government of New Zealand and Fiji Water.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
