Tax, expenditure reforms is key: Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government’s key priority is to carry out tax and expenditure reforms to decrease debt sustainably.

Prof Prasad made these comment during a meeting with Rosemary Lim, the International Monetary Fund Executive Director for Southeast Asia.

He said that a National Economic Summit is planned for April, and a Fiscal Review Committee has been appointed to advise on the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Prof Prasad also stressed the importance of striking a delicate balance between fiscal sustainability, economic growth, and inclusive development.