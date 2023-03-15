Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Tax, expenditure reforms is key: Prasad

Finance Minister Prof, Biman Prasad speaks to media after the press conference on the Back-to-School assistance at the Government Building in Suva.Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government’s key priority is to carry out tax and expenditure reforms to decrease debt sustainably.

Prof Prasad made these comment during a meeting with Rosemary Lim, the International Monetary Fund Executive Director for Southeast Asia.

He said that a National Economic Summit is planned for April, and a Fiscal Review Committee has been appointed to advise on the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Prof Prasad also stressed the importance of striking a delicate balance between fiscal sustainability, economic growth, and inclusive development.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
