Waqainabete resigns from Parliament

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has resigned.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu said pursuant to section 20(1) of the Electoral Act 2014, he gives notice that the seat of the Honourable Ifereimi Waqainabete is now vacant.

This is in compliance to Section 63 (1)(a) of the Constitution.

Dr Waqainabete tendered in his resignation on 10 March, 2023.

Former MP and Assistant Minister Veena Bhatnagar is next in line to replace him in Parliament.

She received 527 votes in the 2022 General Election.