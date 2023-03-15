Wednesday, March 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Waqainabete resigns from Parliament

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has resigned.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu said pursuant to section 20(1) of the Electoral Act 2014,  he gives notice that the seat of the Honourable Ifereimi Waqainabete is now vacant.

This is in compliance to Section 63 (1)(a) of the Constitution.

Dr Waqainabete tendered in his resignation on 10 March, 2023.

Former MP and Assistant Minister Veena Bhatnagar is next in line to replace him in Parliament.

She received 527 votes in the 2022 General Election.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flyhalf Tela still has a lot to off...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says flyhalf Teti ...
Rugby

‘Sledgehammer’ Sau stam...

Eroni Sau's return to the Fijian Drua has impressed fans everywhere...
News

Fiji to support recovery efforts in...

The Fiji Government is sending a team of medical and engineers expe...
News

Transport assistance eligibility re...

The eligibility criteria for application for Transport Assistance w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flyhalf Tela still has a lot to ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

‘Sledgehammer’ Sau s...

Rugby
Eroni Sau'...

Fiji to support recovery efforts...

News
The Fiji G...

Transport assistance eligibility...

News
The eligib...

Govt to pursue PPP for affordabl...

News
The Govern...

Vakalalabure is acting Fiji Spor...

Sports
Chairman o...

Popular News

Tax, expenditure reforms is key:...

News
Minister f...

Kikau fined $3000 for dangerous ...

NRL
Canterbury...

Stop direct interventions, Naupo...

News
Opposition...

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpa...

News
The Social...

Derulo leaves $5K tip for waiter...

Entertainment
One waiter...

Fiji to participate in Commonwea...

Rugby
Fiji 7s bo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flyhalf Tela still has a lot to offer: Byrne