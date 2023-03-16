$10m NZ budget support on climate adaptation

The New Zealand Government has pledged a $NZD10 million budget support to Fiji and an additional $20 million that will be directed towards flexible climate action initiatives.

This has been highlighted by New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a joint press conference with her Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka this morning.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that New Zealand remains committed to doing its fair share in the global race to tackle climate change by assisting partner countries to protect lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure from the impacts of climate change.

“The investment enables NZ to support clean energy projects in developing countries and provide greater economic resilience to our region by ensuring buildings are able to withstand more damaging storms, crops are resilient to droughts, floods, and new pests, and communities are protected from sea level rise and storm surges.”

“This will also enable you to ensure that you can strengthen the resilient aspirations that you have, your aspirations to go further and meeting some of your climate action ambitions and to deliver national programs to strengthen the security and wellbeing of many of your communities.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister also highlighted that the allocation of flexible climate finance for Fiji follows similar allocations of support for Samoa, Tonga, and the Cook Islands.

“The $20 million is a drawdown on the $1.3 billion committed to combating climate change in the region,” Mahuta added.

Also, Prime Minister Rabuka conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to New Zealand for its continued support, which includes finance for climate action initiatives and general budget support.

Rabuka said this is not the first time Fiji has received budget support grant from New Zealand.

“The grant will go towards the relocations as part of the climate change adaptation that has not being budgeted. Government has already assisted the relocation of six villagers and some of the grant will be allocated for the future relocations of another 42 villages.”

Rabuka added that these 42 villages will be implemented in Fiji’s National Budget.