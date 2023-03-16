Thursday, March 16, 2023
Correct information was vital during GE: FEO

The Fijian election officials at work during the counting of the Prepoll and Postal Ballots at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Photo courtesy of Fijian Elections Office.

The Fijian Elections Office, during the 2022 General Election period, says that media monitoring was crucial in ensuring that the correct information was out there in the public domain.

In its 2022 General Election, Supervisor of Elections Report released yesterday, the report said its public relations teams since 2021 made it a point to have a stringent monitoring routine in place to update FEO’s management on the coverage surrounding elections in the media as well as on FEO’s activities in the lead up to the election.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, said articles published by news agencies were vetted against information released by the Fijian Elections Office and clarifications and corrections were issued where necessary.

“Local newspapers, television, news websites and social media accounts of news organizations were monitored as well as radio during the Writ period.”

The FEO indicated that during the Writ period until the end of the election, its Command Centre monitored all news articles released locally or internationally; including on social platforms.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
