Fiji welcomes $81.5m Australian support: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has welcomed the Australian government’s budget pledge of $81.5m for the 2022 -2023 financial year, saying that Fiji can’t be choosy with the kind of support it gets.

Rabuka made this statement after meeting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

He said this support would be very useful in Fiji’s programs.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his meeting with Rabuka was very, very positive and looked forward to developing a strong relationship with the Fijian Prime Minister.

“Our relationship between the two countries will get stronger and stronger in the future.”

Also, today, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will be in the country for the next two days, reaffirming and strengthening relations already shared by the two countries.

She is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is also the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

Mahuta will also meet with Opposition MPs and women MPs.