Govt priority is TC Yasa schools rebuild: Biman

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Biman Prasad speaks during the Penang Sangam Primary School prefects induction ceremony in Rakiraki. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

The government says its priority is to rebuild schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the shortest time possible.

These were the sentiments of the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad during his visit to Dreketi Primary School and Dreketi College, this week.

While reconstruction in some of the schools affected by TC Yasa has continued, Prof Prasad said this needed to be prioritised and assured the school community that the Coalition Government would ensure that the schools are rebuilt in the shortest time possible.

The Deputy Prime Minister also commended the efforts of teachers who continue to passionately provide an education to students even under makeshift sheds.

“I want to commend you, teachers, especially in the rural areas, for even without proper classrooms for the past two to three years, you have – in trying conditions –continued to provide education for our children.”

“That’s not only commendable, but you deserve praise for doing that. As a Government, we have decided that we will respect the rights of union members and that is why we have worked to have the tripartite group together – Union, employers, and the Government for the interest of all our teachers, and workers in this country.”

Prof Prasad and his delegations continue their tour of the North today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
