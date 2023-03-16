No Jab No Job regulation revoked: AG

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the Government has revoked the No Jab No Job Regulation, that was implemented by the FijiFirst Government during the pandemic period.

In a press conference this afternoon, the Attorney General said the regulation is revoked effective immediately.

Turaga indicated that Fijians who lost their jobs when the policy came in, can apply for jobs again.

He said the Government was not looking at compensation for the workers that lost their jobs due to the policy, as necessary action had to be taken during the pandemic.

Government has also lifted the prohibition notice placed at the places of worship against those that had not been vaccinated.

“People are free to worship at their different places of worship without any restrictions, effective immediately,” Turaga said.

However, the Ministry of Health indicated that the COVID-19 vaccination phase has helped, and Fiji achieved herd immunity, the measures had to be taken during the pandemic, and we achieved it with two doses.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said with the objectives achieved, the Ministry did not have to make the booster doses mandatory.