Domestic violence cases alert: Police

The increase in reports of crimes committed against women and children for the last month has been a cause of concern for the Fiji Police Force.

This, however, has urged the Police to issue a statement calling for a holistic approach in addressing the offences that are mainly perpetrated by trusted male family members against women and children.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew said that crimes committed against women for the month of February recorded an increase of 12 per cent, where 200 reports were received compared to 178 for the same period last year.

“Of the 200 cases reported, 33 cases were domestic related where the victims were perpetrated by their husbands, de-facto partners, uncles and in-laws.”

The Acting Police Commissioner also highlighted a 100 per cent increase in the number of illicit drugs reported.

Chew said 108 reports of drug-related cases were received, compared to 54 the previous year, indicating an increased police effort in the war on drugs.

Police noted that 106 reports were received on concerns of crimes against children.

Chew added 14 cases were domestic-related where the victims were perpetrated by a parent, cousins, uncles, aunties or other family members.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
