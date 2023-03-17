Friday, March 17, 2023
Glitch will be audited: FEO

The Fijian election officials at work during the counting of the Prepoll and Postal Ballots at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Photo courtesy of Fijian Elections Office.

The Fijian Elections Office is facilitating an external audit of the technical glitch of the FEO Results App during the counting night of the 2022 General Election.

The Supervisor of Elections Report on the 2022 General Election which was released this week states that the FEO is aware of the public interest in the Glitch incident and at the time of releasing the report, it is currently facilitating an external audit of the RMIS and Results App.

“On the announcement of the provisional results on 14 December 2022, the FEO encountered a Glitch in the release of the results process. In its preliminary findings, it has been identified that it was a human error rather than a system error.”

“In the process of manually transferring the data from the RMIS to the FEO Results App, the wrong set of data was mistakenly transferred from the RMIS database to the FEO Results App,” the report said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
