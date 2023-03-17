Friday, March 17, 2023
No compensation in the review: Turaga

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says Government will not compensate those who were terminated due to the No Jab No Job Regulation, as there would be a huge financial implication if Government did compensate.

Siromi however says those that were terminated then have the chance to reapply to the civil service if there is a vacancy or if their positions are still able.

In a press conference held yesterday, FijiLive had asked the Attorney-General whether revocation of the Regulation would look to at compensating those that did not comply with the regulation at that time.

He said that the Act, as it is, is from to date, and it does not go back.

Turaga said from Government’s perspective, we have lifted to allow those that have lost their jobs by the virtue of not been vaccinated, they can now reapply.

“If there are vacancies, they can be taken straight away. However, the Act as it is, it’s from today, and it does not go back. There are pending matters, and obviously, you can understand Government cannot make policies if it has huge financial implications.”

However, the Attorney-General indicated that for statutory bodies, they will leave it to its board to consider the matter.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong highlighted that the main objective of the 2021 Amendment Regulations was to protect employers, workers including others from any risk of COVID-19 or related virus transmission at the workplace.

Dr Fong said that the COVID-19 pandemic was seen as a threat to national health and to socioeconomic development, and vaccination was a measure that protected against severe disease, reduce disease transmission and to facilitate Fiji’s recovery.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
