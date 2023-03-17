Friday, March 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police probe gun on the plane incident: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed that police are investigating a report regarding the allegations of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s bodyguards carrying guns on domestic flights without the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji’s approval.

In a press conference yesterday, Turaga said that at this stage that is what I can confirm and since the report is being investigated by police, I cannot comment further.

Also, Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the report was lodged on Wednesday and is under investigation.

FijiLive has reached out to the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum; however, no responses have been received.

We have also sent questions to Fiji Airways.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tela close to 100-point Super Rugby...

Fly-half Teti Tela is on the verge of becoming the first Fijian Dru...
NRL

Sivo double not enough in Eels loss...

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo’s two tries were not enough as the Para...
News

Six new COVID cases recorded, no de...

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Western Divisio...
Marist 7s

Tabadamu turn the tables on Raiwasa...

Tabadamu came from behind and defeated favourites Raiwasa Taveuni 1...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tela close to 100-point Super Ru...

Rugby
Fly-half T...

Sivo double not enough in Eels l...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Six new COVID cases recorded, no...

News
Six new ca...

Tabadamu turn the tables on Raiw...

Marist 7s
Tabadamu c...

Fiji 7s off to impressive start ...

Marist 7s
Fiji defea...

Marist 7s women’s quarterf...

Marist 7s
The top ei...

Popular News

Vakalalabure is acting Fiji Spor...

Sports
Chairman o...

Fisherman missing at sea near Ra...

News
Search e...

Carter becomes the first Black w...

Entertainment
Costume de...

Marist 7s women’s quarterf...

Marist 7s
The top ei...

Police, PRB strengthen partnersh...

News
The Public...

Business leaders to embark on NZ...

Business
A delegati...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tela close to 100-point Super Rugby milestone