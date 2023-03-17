Police probe gun on the plane incident: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed that police are investigating a report regarding the allegations of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s bodyguards carrying guns on domestic flights without the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji’s approval.

In a press conference yesterday, Turaga said that at this stage that is what I can confirm and since the report is being investigated by police, I cannot comment further.

Also, Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the report was lodged on Wednesday and is under investigation.

FijiLive has reached out to the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum; however, no responses have been received.

We have also sent questions to Fiji Airways.