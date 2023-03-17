Six new COVID cases recorded, no deaths: Dr Fong

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Western Division, while the Central, Northern, and Eastern Divisions have reported nil cases.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed that there were no COVID-19 deaths.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said that although there were no direct admissions due to COVID-19, two patients admitted for other diseases have tested positive for the virus.

Dr Fong said this is due to the high level of community transmission, which has led to many people testing positive before hospital admission.

“The team is focusing on implementing COVID safe measures for those vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19, including measures in hospitals, old people’s homes, and facilities catering to disabled persons.”

The Ministry of Health is also planning to escalate screening protocols and masking for staff, patients, and visitors, and visitor restrictions will remain in place.