MIDA Act review currently underway

The Fiji Government is currently reviewing the Media Industry Development Act 2010 (‘Act’) to update and reform media laws in the country.

As part of efforts for the review and reform of the Act, a draft Bill has been drafted for consultations.

A public consultation will be held to allow for interested individuals or organisations to provide their views and comments on the Act and draft Bill.

In this regard, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Communications invites any interested individuals or organisations to attend the public consultation meeting on 23 March at Level 9, Suvavou House from 10am to 12pm.

A copy of the draft Bill is also available and can be collected from Level 7, Suvavou House, from Monday, 20 March 2023.