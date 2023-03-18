Saturday, March 18, 2023
Singh discusses employment issues with ACTU boss

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh met with the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) President, Michelle O’Neal this week.

The meeting was part of his one-week ministerial tour to Australia in visiting the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme approved employers, Fijian workers, communities and the Fijian diaspora.

This was a historic occasion as after a long time, a Fiji Minister for Employment met with the ACTU President and executives.

Singh briefed O’Neal and the affiliates on the progress of the Coalition Government and the action taken on labour law review, restoration of human and trade union rights, right to strike and collective bargaining and the establishment of a tripartite Employment Relations Advisory Board in line with the ILO Conventions C144 on Tripartite Consultation.

The affiliates who met with the ministerial delegation are from the Health Workers Union, Farm Workers Union and Meat Workers Union who have agreed to assist the PALM scheme in ensuring that minimum standards are complied with.

O’Neal congratulated the Coalition Government for winning the 2022 general elections and their focus on meeting the needs of the people including the interest of employers and workers.

Both parties discussed issues relating to the PALM and how their collaborative relationships could assist in the welfare of Fijian workers selected under the scheme.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
