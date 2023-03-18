Woman killed in Tailevu road crash

A woman from Burenitu Village is alleged to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

According to Police, the accident occurred after 2pm yesterday.

The victim was a passenger in a car driven by her father along the Kings Road, and upon reaching Dakuivuna, their vehicle was allegedly hit by a truck driven by a 44-year-old man.

The suspect is alleged to have lost control of his truck causing it to veer onto the opposite lane resulting in the accident.

The victim’s father, sister and 4-year old daughter sustained serious injuries and all are admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The suspect will be questioned soon.

The road death toll currently stands at 18 compared to 3 for the same period last year.