Sunday, March 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Officers reminded about service delivery

Divisional Police Commander South (DPC South) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pita Keni has reminded officers on the need to constantly work towards improving service delivery.

While acknowledging the work conducted by officers, DPC Keni in a Thanksgiving Church Service this morning at the Nadera Methodist Church urged his colleagues to serve the communities with full commitment and dedication.

“We need to push ourselves and work together for the communities we serve.”

“There are a lot of challenges and we need to make the changes for the sake of improving service delivery.”

The Thanksgiving Church Service was attended by Divisional and middle managers.

Also in attendance were members of the Nadera community.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Continue recycling and reusing, Rab...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to continue re...
NRL

Montoya dots double in Warriors win...

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a brace of tries as his New...
NRL

Sims scores in Storm’s narrow loss

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims scored a try in Melbourne Storm's ...
Football

Saniel to bolster Vanuatu’s campaig...

Suva striker Alex Saniel has joined Vanuatu to bolster the side’s c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Continue recycling and reusing, ...

News
Prime Mini...

Montoya dots double in Warriors ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Sims scores in Storm’s narrow lo...

NRL
Former Fij...

Saniel to bolster Vanuatu’s camp...

Football
Suva strik...

Tamani scoops Best Player award ...

Marist 7s
Police Blu...

Govt to assist Olympians Tuwai a...

Marist 7s
Minister f...

Popular News

Glitch will be audited: FEO

Fiji Election
The Fijian...

No Jab No Job regulation revoked...

News
Attorney G...

Sims scores in Storm’s narrow lo...

NRL
Former Fij...

Ministry to amend retirement age...

News
Prime Mini...

$10m NZ budget support on climat...

News
The New Ze...

Patel re-elected to FIFA Council...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Continue recycling and reusing, Rabuka urges Fijians