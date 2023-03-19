Officers reminded about service delivery

Divisional Police Commander South (DPC South) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pita Keni has reminded officers on the need to constantly work towards improving service delivery.

While acknowledging the work conducted by officers, DPC Keni in a Thanksgiving Church Service this morning at the Nadera Methodist Church urged his colleagues to serve the communities with full commitment and dedication.

“We need to push ourselves and work together for the communities we serve.”

“There are a lot of challenges and we need to make the changes for the sake of improving service delivery.”

The Thanksgiving Church Service was attended by Divisional and middle managers.

Also in attendance were members of the Nadera community.