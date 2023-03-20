Monday, March 20, 2023
$34 million owed to WAF in arrears

$34 million is owed in arrears to the Water Authority of Fiji.

WAF chief executive Dr Amit Chanan said the last thing that they want to do is disconnect Fijians from its grid, however there is a debt recovery system in place to recover this significant amount.

In 2021, the FijiFirst Government announced that this was the Water Authority of Fiji’s assistance to COVID-19 affected families at the time who earned less than $30,000.

Dr Chanan said that residential customers are not the only ones that owe monies, but institutions as well.

“There is a targeted debt recovery program in place and unfortunately with water is an essential service, WAF have has to take a consolatory approach for recovery… giving people reminders.

He said that until the last step is taken, debt recovery does not work.

Water Authority of Fiji is also looking at using SMS texting systems platforms to remind customers to recover the $34 million owed to them.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
