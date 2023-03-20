Complainants need regular feedback: Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says regular feedback from the Fiji Police Force and informing complainants of their efforts will mean a lot to Fijians.

While opening the one month Investigators Course Level 2 at the Fiji Police Academy this morning, Chew said not all complaints end up in court, however providing feedback is crucial.

He said that a lot of resources are injected into every investigation, whether it is a minor or serious case.

“Every case has its own challenges and merits, but there is one common denominator, and that is the complainant. At the end of the day, we are here to ensure the complainant is satisfied with the actions taken with their reports.”

Meanwhile, 38 police officers from the five policing divisions are currently attending the course to enhance their reporting and investigation skills.